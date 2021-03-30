Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 35.2%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 334,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

APM opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

