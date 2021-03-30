Short Interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Declines By 52.6%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

