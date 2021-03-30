Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Expands By 256.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the February 28th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. CLP has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.17%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

