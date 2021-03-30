Short Interest in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) Increases By 99.4%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,900 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 331,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $3,675,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

DFHT stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

About Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions

There is no company description available for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

