Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Expands By 100.0%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Defense Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 84,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

