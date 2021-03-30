Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Drops By 61.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 93,493 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVF remained flat at $$6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 88,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,428. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

