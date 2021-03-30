Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Declines By 34.6%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 229,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 833,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

MSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 89,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.