Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Decreases By 36.7%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FDUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

