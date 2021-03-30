Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Rises By 140.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the February 28th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.