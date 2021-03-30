Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Expands By 76.2%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 47,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. Greenbriar Capital has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

