Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 29.7%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

