Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Drops By 56.3%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 792.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $$100.76 during midday trading on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $100.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

