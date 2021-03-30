Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Rises By 176.2%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,862. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 2,269.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

