Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Increases By 85.9%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,045,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INQD opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

