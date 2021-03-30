Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Increases By 213.4%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 213.4% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PEZ opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 336.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

