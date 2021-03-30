Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Expands By 272.2%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the February 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

