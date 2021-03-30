Short Interest in Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Decreases By 70.7%

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.61. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Loncor Resources has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.73.

About Loncor Resources

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

