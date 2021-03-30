Short Interest in MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Decreases By 59.3%

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,715. MusclePharm has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

