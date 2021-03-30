Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declines By 41.7%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NIM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,154. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.