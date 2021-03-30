Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Rises By 69.5%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the February 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PHUN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,495,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

