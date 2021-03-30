Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Drops By 53.4%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 100,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,834. Regional Health Properties has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

