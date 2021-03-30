Short Interest in SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Decreases By 33.3%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,401. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

