Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Increases By 203.4%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 203.4% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SXYAY opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Sika has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $29.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXYAY. HSBC upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank raised Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

