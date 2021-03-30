Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Drops By 43.5%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.