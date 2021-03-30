Short Interest in Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Expands By 100.0%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY remained flat at $$15.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.356 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLFPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

