Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Increases By 150.5%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 30,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,161. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

