Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Rises By 92.0%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 114,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TWND stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Tailwind Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWND. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to focus on consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

