Short Interest in Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Drops By 48.5%

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thoughtful Brands stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 143,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Thoughtful Brands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.37.

About Thoughtful Brands

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

