Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Grows By 73.9%

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,354,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 88,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,251,465.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 558,501 shares of company stock worth $11,480,365.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $47,899,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $23,354,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $22,145,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $15,522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $4,657,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,454. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

