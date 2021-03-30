Short Interest in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Decreases By 44.3%

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:PPR remained flat at $$4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. 456,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,500. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 529,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.