SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 4% Higher This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $998,503.76 and approximately $2,686.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,533.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.44 or 0.03131115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00334236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.86 or 0.00905318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.46 or 0.00410997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.77 or 0.00361123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00259831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021707 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,069,245 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.