Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 142.6% in March

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. 84,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,400. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

