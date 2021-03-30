Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of SWIR opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $535.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after buying an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

