Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.69. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 20,813 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $815.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

