Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.