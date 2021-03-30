SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.87

Shares of SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 959291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

