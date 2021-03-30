SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $266.00 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,124.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.00638069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,925,464 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

