Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SMGZY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 6,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMGZY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

