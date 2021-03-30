Snam’s (SNMRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snam from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

