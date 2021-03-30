Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Shares of SNOW opened at $223.49 on Friday. Snowflake has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.61.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,043 shares of company stock worth $181,439,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,567.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $22,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

