So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SY opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

