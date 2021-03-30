Sonia Syngal Sells 16,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $468,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,630.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of GPS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. 5,470,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

