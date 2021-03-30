Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,879,000.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. 1,426,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

