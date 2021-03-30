Spectrecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00239113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014402 BTC.

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

