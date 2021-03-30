Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SEPJF remained flat at $$44.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Spectris has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $46.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEPJF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

