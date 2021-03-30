Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 316,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spok by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Spok by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. 1,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $207.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.29. Spok has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

