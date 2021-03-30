Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

AON opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $151.04 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day moving average of $210.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

