Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $233.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

