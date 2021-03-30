Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 403,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,987,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 235,368 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE AGCO opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.