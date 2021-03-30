Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 575.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

